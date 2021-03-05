Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Shares of LDOS opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

