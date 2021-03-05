Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 74 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,418,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,195,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $64,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,290,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,871 shares of company stock worth $31,735,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $227.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.02 and a 200 day moving average of $200.73. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

