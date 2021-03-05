Aequim Alternative Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 0.8% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned about 2.38% of Teladoc Health worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 75.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $16.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 256,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,111. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

