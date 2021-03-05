AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 932.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,621 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $23,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 290,424 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AerCap by 9,338.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AerCap by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,101,000 after buying an additional 292,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

