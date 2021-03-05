Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 28th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

