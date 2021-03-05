Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

