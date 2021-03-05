AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of AGCO traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.07. 5,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,504. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $133.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

