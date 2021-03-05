Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Market Perform Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 3,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,912. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

