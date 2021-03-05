Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 230,795 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $149,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 473,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

AEM opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

