Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Agricultural Bank of China stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

