Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $11.56 on Monday. Agrify has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

