Akre Capital Management LLC Sells 500,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Akre Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,040,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 3.6% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $538,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,033. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,119.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

