Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.91

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and traded as low as $34.40. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 46,515 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on AKZOY. Redburn Partners downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.