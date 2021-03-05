Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.57.

ALRM traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $84.72. 413,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,285. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,111. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 366.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 17.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alarm.com by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

