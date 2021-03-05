Alexander J. Denner Buys 505,100 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

