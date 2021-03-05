Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock traded down C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$19.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,256. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$13.84 and a twelve month high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95. The firm has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.