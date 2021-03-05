Alkermes plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Mukherjee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

ALKS opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alkermes by 163.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 116,170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 165.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

