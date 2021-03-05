Alleghany Corp DE Acquires 144,849 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 124.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,849 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $91,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.43. 114,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.