Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after buying an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $69,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 220,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 790,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $70.68 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

