Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 412.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,900,000 after buying an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.45, for a total value of $219,161.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $132.54.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

