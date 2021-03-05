Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.39 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after acquiring an additional 220,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.10. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $185.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

