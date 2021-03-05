Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $43,179,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $13,245,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

NYSE:AEO opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.