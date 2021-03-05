Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,354,000 after purchasing an additional 530,220 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 299,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298,060 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

