Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after acquiring an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after acquiring an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

MHK opened at $175.69 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

