Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,885 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of HealthEquity worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 946,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,092 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 119,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,510.30, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

