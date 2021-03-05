Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

