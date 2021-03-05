Alok Sethi Sells 39,890 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alok Sethi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00.

BEN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

