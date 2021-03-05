AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,050.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,564. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,979.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,734.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

