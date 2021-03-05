Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,635 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $226.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

