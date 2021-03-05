Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATUSF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF remained flat at $$10.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,306. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

