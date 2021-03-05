Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $7.22. Alto Ingredients shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 4,925,072 shares traded.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $449.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

