Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.62

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 171793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 122.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 122,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

