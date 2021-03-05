Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $444,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 447,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,470,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 310,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,012,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,977.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,229.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,203.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.