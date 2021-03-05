American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 251,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,929. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

