American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 186,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

