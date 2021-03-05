American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 28th total of 547,600 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AREC stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AREC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on American Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

