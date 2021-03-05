American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield Sells 16,442 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in American Software by 32.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

