Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $526,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,513 shares in the company, valued at $20,216,215.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $34,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,035.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,177.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 378,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.