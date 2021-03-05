Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.28.

AMRX stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

