Analysts Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

SCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

SCOR stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in comScore by 240.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in comScore by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in comScore by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

