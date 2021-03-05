Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $636.15 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce sales of $636.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $626.70 million and the highest is $646.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $594.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $195.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.