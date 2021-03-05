Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.62 Million

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $73.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.23 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $177.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $385.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $399.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $606.23 million, with estimates ranging from $560.77 million to $654.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

PLYA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,526. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $911.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

