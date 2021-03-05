Analysts Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.96). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($6.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of RRGB traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.21. 563,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $562.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

