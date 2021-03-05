Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

SFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 49,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,686. The stock has a market cap of $364.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $386,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.