Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post $28.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $29.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $93.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

