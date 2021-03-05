Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post ($2.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($3.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.62) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $111,574,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,550. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.32.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

