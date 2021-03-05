Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report sales of $366.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.23 million and the lowest is $366.21 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $351.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

