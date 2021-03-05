Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,660. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

