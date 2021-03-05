Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.23. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of HTLF traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 399,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,900. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

