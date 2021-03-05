Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report sales of $211.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.76 million and the highest is $216.37 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $136.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $881.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.73 million to $922.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $958.76 million, with estimates ranging from $915.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

